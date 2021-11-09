Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $190.92 and last traded at $190.64, with a volume of 42585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.17.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.72.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,655 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

