Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman Sells 611 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.11. 143,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

