Expro Group Holdings N.V. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Expro Group in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

XPRO opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

