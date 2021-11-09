Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXE. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.39.

EXE opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.95. The company has a market cap of C$652.91 million and a PE ratio of 21.01. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.33%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

