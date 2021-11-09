Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.9% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,492,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

