Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Eyenovia has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 159,430 shares of company stock worth $634,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

