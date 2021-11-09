Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.

FN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,251. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.