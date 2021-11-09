Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2,665.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $338.62 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,346,788 shares of company stock worth $826,128,819 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

