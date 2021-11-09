Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF remained flat at $$17.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Fagron has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.72.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

