Fair Isaac (FICO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $398.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.67. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $379.41 and a twelve month high of $553.97.
In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.86.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
