Fair Isaac (FICO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $398.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.67. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $379.41 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.86.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

