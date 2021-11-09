Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

