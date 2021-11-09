Fear (FEAR) Trading 14% Higher This Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00223221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

