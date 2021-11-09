Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.01

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.01 and last traded at $136.81, with a volume of 31842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.91.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

