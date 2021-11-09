Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,520 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for about 2.2% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $9,655,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $4,184,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

FSS opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $47.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

