Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 30.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

