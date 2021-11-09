Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.