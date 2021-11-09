First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

First Advantage stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 15,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

