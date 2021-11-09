First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
First Advantage stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 15,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
