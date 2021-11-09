First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Bank reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

