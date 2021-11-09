First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in First Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.00%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

