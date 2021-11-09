First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.