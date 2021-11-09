First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. 4,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

