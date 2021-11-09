First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Shares of FSLR opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in First Solar by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

