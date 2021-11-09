First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 107,744 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of TuSimple at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.