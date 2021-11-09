First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Federated Hermes worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,076,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

