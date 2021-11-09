First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.