First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

