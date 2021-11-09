First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 49,203 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Northwest Bancshares worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 235,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 111,241 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $307,082. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

