First Trust Advisors LP Sells 164,429 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

