First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,037 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $417.67 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

