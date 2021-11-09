FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

FE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,078. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.