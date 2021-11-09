FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.
FE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,078. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.