Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

