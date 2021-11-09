Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.
Shares of FSR stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
