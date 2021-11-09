FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $903,845.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.