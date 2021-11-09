Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of FND opened at $134.97 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,104,874. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

