Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.170-$1.220 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

