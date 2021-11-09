Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 36,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

