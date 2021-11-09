FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.590-$6.990 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.60.

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

