Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $67.58.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

