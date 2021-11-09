Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $82.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Focus Financial Partners traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after buying an additional 184,778 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 561.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.