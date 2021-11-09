FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of FONAR worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONR opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

