Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,495. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $43.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

FBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 227.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

