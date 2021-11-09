Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

