Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $599.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 85.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

