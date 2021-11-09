Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 2,306 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,044,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

