Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE FMS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

