Friendz Tops 1-Day Volume of $141,165.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $665,637.53 and $141,165.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00225833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.