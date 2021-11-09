Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,177.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.18. The stock had a trading volume of 937,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681,604. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $280.62 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.23 and its 200 day moving average is $358.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

