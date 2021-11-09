Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $274.62. 2,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.71. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.