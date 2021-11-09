Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,946. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.11%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.