Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.32. 119,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,373,523. The firm has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

