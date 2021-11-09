FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. 2,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

